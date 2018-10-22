Gladdy Love Match now moves on to the next stage

LOVE IS IN THE AIR: Four people have been selected for Gladdy Love Match.

ENTRIES have now closed for the Gladdy Love Match competition.

We've had entries from many singles across the region, who had taken our love guru Mitchell McAulay-Powell's advice by putting themselves out there hoping to possibly meet The One.

The editorial team at The Observer are diligently gathering our finalists from the entry pool for a chance to win a date at the Gladstone Yacht Club valued at $250.

You'll start seeing profiles of the finalists from Tuesday.

Also, keep an eye out for the public vote, where you get to choose which bachelor and bachelorette would be set up for a romantic date on us!

Our love guru hopes the two finalists chosen will be honest when they first meet each other. Stay tuned to when the votes will open.