Gladdy girls showing plenty of heart at basketball champs

The Gladstone Power under-18 girls are playing with plenty of heart, according to coach Scott Lloyd.

The Gladstone Power under-18 basketball coach said he could not be prouder of his side as they headed deeper into the tournament.

Speaking toThe Observer on Saturday morning, head coach Scott Lloyd said the girls were down on players but up on team spirit.

“My players are in Division One, coming up against the best players in the state,” Lloyd said.

“During our first three matches of the tournament, only three points separated us from our opponents and we won the first one, drew the second and lost the third one.

“I couldn’t be any prouder of the girls. We are sitting at two wins and three losses right now.”

Lloyd said he would probably be down to six players on Sunday because of injuries, which had resulted from the girls giving it their all.

“We just won a game this morning in overtime with one girl out injured and one fouled out. I couldn’t be happier with them,” he said.

The experienced coach was not prepared to nominate a standout player.

”I’m not singling out one person - I have seven players and they have all been phenomenal,” he said.

Lloyd said he had been able to execute his game plan for the most part.

“Only seven players at this level is hard; their legs are starting to go so today they really had to get pushed,” he said.



“For what they’ve achieved defensively it has been great; we have executed very well, otherwise there is no chance we would have kept up with other teams.”

Lloyd said the support had been fantastic, with every Gladstone parent at the carnival attending the girls’ matches.

“The venue is big so it is hard to create an atmosphere, but I certainly heard the Gladstone support in the overtime win today so that was great,” he said.

Watch all the action of the U18 Queensland Basketball State Championships unfold HERE.