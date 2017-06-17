Gladdy girl set to tackle top quest

LOCAL FACE: Ashley Anderson is a national final for the Face of Origin model search.

ONE of Gladstone's popular models could become the next face of the Queensland Maroons.

Being selected as a wild card, Ashley Anderson was hand picked to compete as a national finalist for the Face of Origin model competition.

"It would mean the absolute world to me, I love State of Origin, I love footy, I love the competitions that are run,” Ms Anderson said. "It's run by a tight knit family and it would be amazing to be part of.”

The three day national competition will have models competing in a variety of heats including a photography round where the models have one minute to impress the judges.

"You have to show your personality through poses, be comfortable within your own skin - I'm very big on smiling,” Ms Anderson said.

"A lot of girls do other things but I'm a big smiler, I'm a happy person and smiling, it's contagious.”

After the three day competition involving camera crews following them most of the time, one model will be sashed the Queensland Maroon girl and one girl the New South Wales Blues.

Having started modelling three years ago, the Face of Origin competition will be Ms Anderson's eighth national final.

"It's been good but there's a lot of new girls coming up who are absolutely amazing,” Ms Anderson said. "It really builds my confidence being selected (for finals).”

The finals will be held from July 10-13 at the Gold Coast.