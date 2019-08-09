GLADDY CUP: $4k in prizes for fashions event

JUDGE'S EYE: Former Miss Universe Australia Kimberley Busteed will be one of three judges at this weekend's Gladstone Cup.

JUDGE'S EYE: Former Miss Universe Australia Kimberley Busteed will be one of three judges at this weekend's Gladstone Cup.

THE style stakes have never been higher with more than $4000 in prizes up for grabs for the Helloworld Travel Fashions on the Field at tomorrow's Gladstone Cup.

More than 1500 racegoers are expected to flock to Ferguson Park for the Iron Jack Gladstone Cup but at 3.30pm all eyes will be on the fashions stage.

This year's prize pool includes $1500 worth of travel vouchers, tickets to the 2020 Magic Millions on the Gold Coast and more than $2000 in vouchers and products from some amazing Gladstone Region business.

Judging categories are the Helloworld Travel Best Dressed Women's Racewear and the Alanna Jane Millinery and Accessories Best Millinery.

The judging panel this year includes former Miss Universe Australia and Gladstone export Kimberley Busteed, style and racing icon Liz Whitehead and Helloworld Travel's Amelia Robinson.

"Our judges have a set of criteria that each entrant must meet especially if they wish to progress to the finals," fashions co-ordinator Katie Weinert said.

Ms Busteed said she would be looking for entrants who showed confidence and had a twist on traditional styles.

"My one piece of advice to this year's entrants is pick a piece you love and work your outfit around it," Ms Busteed said.

Mrs Whitehead said she would look for winter racing fabrics and colours.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing how the ladies implement some of the current winter trends, Mrs Whitehead said.

Fashions on the Field nominations are from 1-2pm and the final will be at 3.30pm.