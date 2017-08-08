Gladdy builder takes home top award

TOTALSPAN Gladstone franchisee Joseph 'Joey' McLaren has won the company's award for Residential Building of the Year at a national conference in Kingscliff, New South Wales.

The top entry was a domestic shed for protecting vehicles from extreme weather such as hail and cyclones in Yeppoon.

Mr McLaren said he did not expect the result.

"We were really surprised by the outcome, but we have put a lot of work into ensuring our designs are builds of a very high calibre," he said.

"We pride ourselves on offering a great service to our customer base, and are passionate about ensuring we deliver an exceptional product."

The building is 11m x 7m, with an internal wall down the centre and 3.6-metre roller door on the front. The right-hand side of the shed has a 3m x 5m half-shed and a 6m-long garaport.

The award is judged on a criteria including design, materials used, customer feedback and execution.

Judging panellist Adam Zanhow from Totalspan Australia's Research and Development team said Joey and his team produced a standout entry.

"Joey's clever use of materials, complete with custom flashings and soft linings were most definitely a winner," Mr Zanhow said.

Totalspan Gladstone was also a finalist for Franchisee of the Year.