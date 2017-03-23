27°
Stunning Gladstone model has an unforgiving ruthless side

Emily Pidgeon
| 23rd Mar 2017 7:35 PM Updated: 7:41 PM
Rileigh Audet fights in the ring during the week and models on tropical islands on weekends.
Rileigh Audet fights in the ring during the week and models on tropical islands on weekends. Mobbs Productions.

BOXING and modelling couldn't be further apart but Rileigh Audet is bringing them together.

Usually surrounded by burly men as the solo female boxer at Gladstone Amateur Boxing Gym, Rileigh successfully won a Mobbs Productions modelling contest.

"I've never modelled before so it was a bit of a change, really fun though," Rileigh said.

Rileigh Audet is aiming to box in Queensland titles by the end of the year with her coach and uncle, Mick Daly.
Rileigh Audet is aiming to box in Queensland titles by the end of the year with her coach and uncle, Mick Daly. Contributed.

Trading a fight in the ring for a day of luxury on Heron Island for The Face of Runway 7 Tropical Photoshoot, Rileigh was styled and coached by Carla Jayne Smith and Sonia Mobbs.

"(Modelling) was very different, at first I was quite nervous," Rileigh modestly said.

"I had a full face of makeup and had my busted knuckles in the photo.

"I wrapped my hands poorly the day before and had my hand on my face in one of the shots ... there was blood on my face because one of my knuckles had started bleeding, (it was) so embarrassing."

The 18-year-old said her debut at modelling came naturally after the nerves disappeared.

"I didn't know what I was doing but Carla and Sonia made it so easy to do," Rileigh said.

Having won the modelling competition by posting a photo to Mobbs Productions Facebook page, Rileigh said the men she boxes with were supportive of her.

"It's always a good learning curve ... they're a great bunch of boys," she said.

Intimidating at first, Rileigh said she got used to fighting blokes but it was the road trips which could be interesting.

"I always have to fight the boys," she said.

"Sometimes it's very testing on the bus rides. I have to listen to all the boys' conversations."

PICTURE PERFECT: Rileigh Audet takes her shot at modelling.
PICTURE PERFECT: Rileigh Audet takes her shot at modelling. Mobbs Productions.

Rileigh has fought three times and has won one of her fights but said it was challenging to find women to fight.

"I've found when I hop in the ring, the boy's technique is different to when I hop in with a woman," she said.

"It's quite hard to find girls to fight, they've had no fights or 30."

With her sights firmly set on taking out the Queensland boxing titles later this year, coached by her uncle Mick Daly (the assistant coach for Boxing Australia at the Beijing and London Olympics), Rileigh said she had also signed up to do some modelling at Runway 7.

"I think it'll be different, I'm looking forward to it ... but I'm hopeless at walking in high heels," she said.

Gladstone Observer
