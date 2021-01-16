Gladdy basketball boys a chance to claim gold

Mr Cooper said his side was a good chance of medalling today if they defeated Ipswich Force.

The Gladstone Power U18 basketball coach said his side has a big chance of medalling if they beat an old foe today.

Facing Ipswich Force, who have previously beaten them by 30 points, Raymond Cooper said his boys were ready after a topsy-turvy week of results.

"The first day we came out strong as expected with a lot of energy and got the two wins from two," Mr Cooper said.

Mr Cooper said there was multiple standouts in his side, with big performances needed as they approach medal games.

"The second day was a bit of a struggle, a little bit of inconsistency there with one win and one loss against lesser opponents.

"And when we come out yesterday, it was one of those games we really had to win to put us in the top two positions in our pool, but we drew."

The Gladstone Power U18 Boys basketball team's unity on display during a time-out at the State Championships.

The result still secured Gladstone Power second in their pool, meaning if they overcome Ipswich today, they had a good chance of going through to the gold medal match.

When asked who had put in good displays, Mr Cooper could not go past Owen Gardiner.

"He has probably been the most consistent for us and worked his legs off for us the whole time," Mr Cooper said.

Mr Cooper said his side could not sleep on defence if they were to overcome a strong opponent in Ipswich Force today.

"He is actually carrying an injury which he has been pushing through since day two of the tournament.

"Cooper Rhodes off the bench as well, he has given us a spark off the bench and brought the energy."

Mr Cooper said his side had been able to execute their game plan in majority of the matches they've played so far.

"We're playing against some skilled teams with good coaches and they are reacting to what we are doing.

"The games we have been on for we have been able to make quick decisions and counter that, play our style."

Mr Cooper said the parent's support had been consistent and amazing all season, and the State Championships was no different.

Mr Cooper said he was impressed with how his side had shown heart in their displays to this point at the U18 State Championships.

"If they could sell more tickets, I am sure we would have more fantastic support," he said.

"It is nice to see old players returning and cheering the boys on, thanks to everyone at home for doing your bit."

Watch all the action of the U18 Queensland Basketball State Championships unfold HERE.