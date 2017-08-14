Giving power to our future generations

MOTIVATED: Lyn Hughes and Dr Linda Pfeiffer are passionate about educating teachers and students about STEM.

EMPOWERING children to take on the world was the message of the day at a Central Queensland University workshop.

A group of early childhood educators attended the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) workshop on Saturday morning, emphasising the importance of introducing these skills from day one.

The event, organised under the 'here for early years professionals; coming together for CQ children' program and supported by Rio Tinto, featured keynote speakers, including Deanne Jones, from CERES Melbourne.

Ms Jones said we faced significant environmental problems but we needed to make children feel capable of solving these problems.

"A lot of that can be overwhelming for children... it needs to be empowering” she said.

She said early childhood educators should move away from facts and figures alone (the head) to looking at how to make children care (the heart) and at the hands (learning by doing).

Lyn Hughes, a lecturer at CQU, has worked in the early childhood field for 30 years.

"If you want children to look after the planet they need to be connected (to) nature, she said.

She said the trend of putting children inside in front of a screen needs to change.

Dr Linda Pfeiffer, senior academic at CQU and STEM officer, said the workshop gave attendees the opportunity to engage with a range of hands-on activities.

One task involved making the tallest tower possible to be topped by a marshmallow, using only paddle-pop sticks, sticky tape and one marshmallow.