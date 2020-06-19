Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REVVED UP: Paul Mitchell with his fellow Go Social Riders, who will ride from Gladstone to Agnes Water.
REVVED UP: Paul Mitchell with his fellow Go Social Riders, who will ride from Gladstone to Agnes Water.
News

‘Giving back’: Bike enthusiast organises family ride

Jacobbe McBride
19th Jun 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man has organised a way to get families back on regional roads and supporting local businesses.

Paul Mitchell said his inspiration behind co-ordinating a motorbike ride from Gladstone to Agnes Water was bikers wanting to add a family element.

“I am part of a ride group, the Gladstone Social Bike Riders, and we are very big on family,” Mr Mitchell said.

“I thought I could make this happen for the wider community,” he said.

“Gladstone doesn’t have much for family bike rides. There are a lot of locals who want to get out and ride with their families.

“This is our way of giving back.”

Go Social Ride members will this weekend travel from Gladstone to Agnes Water.
Go Social Ride members will this weekend travel from Gladstone to Agnes Water.

Mr Mitchell said there was plenty of riders from across Central Queensland and beyond taking part in the family day.

He said there were more plans in the future once restrictions ease.

Mr Mitchell said previous trials of a family-oriented ride had seen encouraging results.

“That was just out at Awoonga dam and we had eight or 10 bikes came along … and then another which went from Bororen back to Calliope too,” he said.

Mr Mitchell said the more the merrier on the ride this weekend, the group just has to adhere to social distancing rules.

The Go Social Ride will assemble at the Gladstone Bunnings tomorrow at 9.30am and then leave at 10am.

The group is expected at Agnes Water Tavern at noon for lunch and refreshments, followed by a trip to the lookout.

bike riding go social ride
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Potential delay to fishers case

        premium_icon Potential delay to fishers case

        News More than 150 seafood ­industry members from Queensland and New South Wales are involved in the class action.

        ‘Terminal decline’: Study says coal transition not a choice

        premium_icon ‘Terminal decline’: Study says coal transition not a choice

        News Central Queensland is highlighted as one of the locations with residents whose...

        Couple use car as collateral to buy Gladstone business

        premium_icon Couple use car as collateral to buy Gladstone business

        News For the first two years, Rick Williams would drive to Yeppoon and back for work...

        10-year-old entrepreneur’s first business deal

        premium_icon 10-year-old entrepreneur’s first business deal

        News He may not be allowed to buy a beer at the bar, but Rex Walker has struck a deal...