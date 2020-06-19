‘Giving back’: Bike enthusiast organises family ride

REVVED UP: Paul Mitchell with his fellow Go Social Riders, who will ride from Gladstone to Agnes Water.

A GLADSTONE man has organised a way to get families back on regional roads and supporting local businesses.

Paul Mitchell said his inspiration behind co-ordinating a motorbike ride from Gladstone to Agnes Water was bikers wanting to add a family element.

“I am part of a ride group, the Gladstone Social Bike Riders, and we are very big on family,” Mr Mitchell said.

“I thought I could make this happen for the wider community,” he said.

“Gladstone doesn’t have much for family bike rides. There are a lot of locals who want to get out and ride with their families.

“This is our way of giving back.”

Go Social Ride members will this weekend travel from Gladstone to Agnes Water.

Mr Mitchell said there was plenty of riders from across Central Queensland and beyond taking part in the family day.

He said there were more plans in the future once restrictions ease.

Mr Mitchell said previous trials of a family-oriented ride had seen encouraging results.

“That was just out at Awoonga dam and we had eight or 10 bikes came along … and then another which went from Bororen back to Calliope too,” he said.

Mr Mitchell said the more the merrier on the ride this weekend, the group just has to adhere to social distancing rules.

The Go Social Ride will assemble at the Gladstone Bunnings tomorrow at 9.30am and then leave at 10am.

The group is expected at Agnes Water Tavern at noon for lunch and refreshments, followed by a trip to the lookout.