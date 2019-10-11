’Gives me confidence’: Student’s STEM success

Tannum Sands State High School student Atticus Plath was recognised for his excellence in STEM at the 2019 Peter Doherty Awards for Excellence in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Education.

Tannum Sands State High School student Atticus Plath was recognised for his excellence in STEM at the 2019 Peter Doherty Awards for Excellence in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Education.

A TANNUM Sands State High School student has been recognised for his excellence in STEM at recent state awards.

Atticus Plath was awarded one of 12 Outstanding Senior STEM Student Awards at this year’s Peter Doherty Awards for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Education.

There were 25 awards handed out to students, schools, staff and education partners.

Atticus was one of 16 students in the state and the only Gladstone region student awarded.

He said he found a passion for STEM when he started high school.

Aside from trying to structure his subjects around the field, Atticus has also taken part in several STEM co-curricular activities.

Atticus said he was pleased to receive the award and felt encouraged by it.

“It just felt good that after putting in work you are actually recognised for something like this,” Atticus said.

“It allows me to recognise that I am doing something that is actually worthwhile. And it gives me the confidence to continue on that path and keep going.”

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher congratulated Atticus for the achievement.

“I’d like to congratulate Atticus for sharing his passion for STEM and showing a commitment to participating in a wide variety of activities in the Gladstone region,” Mr Butcher said.

“This fantastic award also demonstrates the exceptional quality of STEM education being provided at Tannum Sands State High School.”

After high school, Atticus hopes to attend the University of Queensland and study something in the medicine, economics or engineering field.

A student from Moura State High School was also recognised in the 2019 Peter Doherty Awards.