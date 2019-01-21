Menu
TRADITION OF HELPING: Australian Red Cross Society Gladstone Branch, mid 1940's, (L-R) Mrs Prizeman, Mrs Elliot, Mrs Kahler, Mrs A.H. Friend, Mrs Draper, Mrs Jordan and Mrs Jo Rigby. Photo Contributed
News

Give to the Red Cross and your neighbourhood

Noor Gillani
by
21st Jan 2019 12:00 PM
THE Australian Red Cross is inviting those with an altruistic new year's resolution to consider joining as a Red Cross Calling volunteer.

Chief executive officer Judy Slatyer said volunteering provided a quick and achievable way to give back to small communities by door knocking and helping organise fundraisers.

"When you collect donations in your neighbourhood you'll be helping to fund life-changing services for the community, while strengthening your own personal connections with neighbours,” Ms Slatyer said.

She said volunteers would benefit from forging strong bonds with the people who were most likely to provide support in times of hardship.

"In heatwaves and bushfires like we've experienced just recently, your Facebook friend living overseas isn't going to be the one you turn to for help, it's more likely to be your neighbour,” she said.

"You can also use (it) as a way to bring friends together by hosting your own charity event at your home, school or neighbourhood.

"Every year, people from all walks of life get involved. Parents sign up as a family to show kids the value of community service. Retirees make the most of their time and join up.”

Register to be a volunteer before February 15 at redcrosscalling.org.au

For more information phone the Red Cross Gladstone branch on 49729387.

Gladstone Observer

