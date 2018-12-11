Give kindness to the needy this Christmas

The Adopt-a-Family appeal is on again.

The Adopt-a-Family appeal is on again. Bev Lacey

FOR most of us, Christmas is a time of joy, love, gifts and quality time with family.

However, there are many families in our community who are experiencing financial hardship or difficulty.

The Adopt-a-Family for Christmas Appeal works with local charities and welfare agencies to identify families in need that you can 'adopt' by sourcing gifts, hampers or food to donate.

It's your chance to give the gift of kindness to those doing it tough this Christmas.

For information, and what families are available to be adopted, visit the Adopt-a-Family page on our website on www.gladstoneobserver.com.au/adoptafamily2018gladstone.