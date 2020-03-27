Menu
Laurien Wynne competed in Miss World Australia’s Queensland preliminary finals on March 15.
‘Give it a shot’: Teen wows at Miss World comp

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
27th Mar 2020 11:00 AM
LAURIEN Wynne, 18, had never done anything like it before when she stepped onto the runway for the Miss World Australia competition, but shone bright enough to move to the next stage.

On March 15, the university student joined a number of other women at the Queensland preliminary finals for the competition.

“It was such an amazing experience,” Ms Wynne said.

“I didn’t know what I was getting into or what it was going to be.”

But the experience was a positive one, she said, meeting a lot of new people and expanding her network.

“Everyone was so welcoming, it was so loving,” she said.

“All the girls were feeling very nervous but everybody was just supporting one another.

“I think that’s what really made the difference.”

Laurien Wynne competed in Miss World Australia.
Ms Wynne got involved in the pageant after being influenced by her mother and grandmother, who also used to compete.

“I started thinking that it could be really good for my confidence,” Ms Wynne said.

“I thought I might as well give it a shot while I’m young.”

She said her favourite part was being able to look beautiful and feel 100 per cent at her best.

“It feels so amazing,” she said.

Through a variety of speeches and cat walks, Ms Wynne impressed the judges, earning a spot in the Queensland state finals.

The finals were supposed to be in June, but have been postponed due to coronavirus.

The delay didn’t phase Ms Wynne.

“It gives me more time to train up and prepare,” she said.

