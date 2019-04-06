Give cats another life by adopting at garage fundraiser

FUNDRAISER: Funds from the proceeds of this weekend's garage sale will go towards the costs of saving and maintaining cats and dogs.

IF ADOTPING a cat is something that's tickling your whiskers, this weekend's garage sale hosted by the Gladstone Animal Rescue Group will cater to that curiosity.

Over 90 cats will be available for adoption this morning and tomorrow.

In addition, thousands of well loved donated goods will also be for sale to help raise costs for the rescue group's activities.

President Judy Whicker said the event was meant to be held last week but postponed due to weather.

"When I say it's a massive garage sale, it really is,” Ms Whicker said.

"We've been inundated with donations - like furniture, kid's prams, crockery, cutlery, paintings, loads of DVD's and CD's.”

The group currently has 125 cats and dogs currently in care.

Cat care co-ordinator Betty Bridge said the funds from this weekend's sale will be very important for their cause.

"Although we have wonderful vets that work very well with us, it's not only the vetting that we have to pay for,” Ms Bridge said.

Other costs factored in to their work include the food and ongoing care expenses.

"If they're sick, those vet bills can blow out,” she said.

"We rely heavily on the general public for donations (of different types).”

The Gladstone Animal Rescue Group also holds cent sales, raffles and sausage sizzles to raise funds.

Ms Whicker would like to thank everyone who has donated items for the garage sale.

It will be held today and tomorrow from 7am - 12pm at 17 Pams Court, Beecher and more information is on the group's Facebook page.