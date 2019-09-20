Girls’ time to shine on home ground

HOCKEY: Gladstone will play host to the Under-15 Girls’ State Championships with two local teams ready to fire come Sunday.

The four-day competition will be split over three divisions with Gladstone in Pool A of Division 1 and a Gladstone development team playing out of Division 3.

There will be 26 teams representing 16 associations (including Gladstone) at the championships.

Games will be played at Rigby Park and tournament co-ordinator Teresa Price said preparation for the carnival began some time ago.

“The grounds crew have been preparing the fields all year,” Price said.

“They’ve been concentrating on rejuvenating the grass in certain areas and moving games from different fields and there was some aeration work that went on about two months ago.”

Gladstone last hosted a state championship in 2017 (U13 Boys) and Price said all local teams always put their rivalries aside when it came to preparing for the event.

“It’s a good way to break down the barries between clubs,” she said.

“Sometimes that animosity builds throughout the season but it’s good to say we’ll all come together as one and do this for our kids.”

Two juniors competing at the titles are 15-year-olds Isabel Nolke and Jessica Curr, who will represent Gladstone in Division 1 and 2 respectively.

Goalkeeper Isabel — who plays for Meteors at club level — will lead her side from the back in what will be her fourth State Championships but her first as captain.

“It (the captaincy) hasn’t fully sunken in yet … t’s about making sure the team’s morale stays up and everyone is positive out there,” Isabel said.

The Division 1 girls will face some tough competition in their pool but are more than ready to mix it with the state’s best.

“It will be good to play the harder teams in Division 1 — it will give us a challenge and I think we’ll all grow a lot over the four days,” Isabel said.

“I don’t think we’ll take the (overall) win but I think we’ll play well.

“We have a strong team this year and have a strong chance of holding our own and coming away with a few wins.”

Fullback Jessica plays for Yaralla at local level and will play in her first state titles.

“I’m not really sure what to expect but we’ve been working really well as a team so I reckon we have a good chance against the other teams,” Jessica said.

“I’m looking forward to having fun and learning new things … it also challenges ourselves to push even harder.”

Gladstone’s Division 1 side will open their campaign against Toowoomba on the turf field at 10am on Sunday, while the Division 3 side play at the same time on grass.