Girls ready to make an impression on court in Brisbane

ONE IN, ALL IN: Gladstone's U14, U13 and U12 teams combine as one ready for the Queensland State Age Championship in Brisbane.

NETBALL: Three Gladstone teams will demonstrate the growing netball talent of the region.

Gladstone's under-14, U13 and U12 sides will compete in the four-day Queensland State Age Championship in Brisbane from Saturday to Tuesday.

Gladstone's U14 and U12 coach Kacie Crawford expects her two teams to rise to the challenges of high-level netball.

"The U14s I'm expecting them to perform well and we have a very solid team this year... I'm hoping for a good hit-out from the girls," Crawford said.

It will be the U12 team's first representative-level campaign and Crawford is excited by what they can bring to the table.

"I'm looking forward to watching the growth from the U12s over the four days," she said.

"It's a big thing to play four days of intense netball."

Crawford said she was keen to see how Cara Corke and Ciarah Hawkins combined in the middle for the U12 side.

"Cara has great speed off the line and Ciarah has a really good 'netball head' for a 12-year-old," she said.

"Lara Cavanagh in the shooting circle and Charlotte Spearing in the defence circle are also two players I'm expecting strong performances from."

Crawford said the defence in the Gladstone U14 team would be led by Madyson Edgerton and Hannah Elliot while Charli Harrison shot at 82 per cent in a previous carnival.

"Her work-rate on court is second to none and through the middle court, Ainsleigh Holmes and Indiana Singh will offer steady heads and should control the game well," Crawford said.

U13 coach Sam Dippel said her side had a great preparation and would be ready.

Dippel said the team had several strengths.

"Our defencive end with Caitlyn Fitzsimmons, Jade McErlain and Sheridan Frost will be something to watch out for," Dippel said.

"They have some great skill and Rachael Alexander returning from injury will help keep our centre court driving forward.

"Our captain Charlize Crawford has been keeping up the communication on the court and it's something we have been working very hard at training."

Dippel said she enjoyed mentoring the young players.

"I'm looking forward to the fun, the commitment and being with just such a great bunch of girls because they make my job as a coach easy and enjoyable," she said.

Teams will aim for the highest position of their respective divisions in the first two days of competition.

The play-offs to determine the teams' final standings will be determined in the back-half of the championship.