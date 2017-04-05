Girls Night Out promises to be a classic

ALL jennies, NO bucks.

That's the motto for the upcoming Girls Night Out fundraiser running in conjunction with the Tannum Crab Classic.

This year's event promises to be bigger and better with a new venue and a new theme for the ladies of Gladstone to let their hair down while the 'bucks' are off vying for mud crabs.

The girls' night will be held at 7pm on Saturday, April 22 at the Tannum Sands Surf Club, with money raised going to local disabled children in need of medical equipment.

Event organiser Brenda Smith says this year's theme will be 'Spirit of the Diggers, a 1940s inspired event to coincide with Anzac Day.

"Because we're relating it back to the 40s it will be like walking back to the war era,” Ms Smith said.

"All the men are out having fun catching crabs so instead of sitting at home we do the Girls Night Out.

"It's really going to be a fabulous night.”

NIGHT OUT: Spirit of the Diggers is the theme for the 2017 Girls Night Out to be held at the Tannum Surf Club on April 22. Contributed

Ms Smith says the night will include entertainment, raffles and a men's underwear parade, featuring some of the region's finest scantily clad men.

Food platters are available for purchase.

Bookings are essential through Coastline Clothing with Brenda Brodie on 0400 757 392 or Brenda Smith on 0422 935 466.