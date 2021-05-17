Girl’s legacy after emergency room death

The tragic death of a young girl has forced a dramatic change in how parents are treated in emergency rooms when presenting sick children.

Seven-year-old Aishwarya Aswath was rushed to Perth Children's Hospital with a severe fever in April.

Aishwarya and her parents sat for two hours in emergency trying to see a doctor, with her eyes turning cloudy, hands going cold and her whole body becoming rigid during the agonising wait.

Her parents, Aswath Chavittupara and Prasitha Sasidharan, begged emergency staff numerous times to have a doctor see her but claim their concerns were ignored.

Aishwarya died 15 minutes after a doctor finally saw her.

Mr Chavittupara said "staff were a bit rude and we found that the level of humanity they had was very low."

Aishwarya died at Perth Children's Hospital over the Easter weekend after sitting in emergency for two hours, despite her parents’ pleas for help. Picture: 9 News.

Aishwarya's death was investigated by Western Australia's Child and Adolescent Health Service (CAHS) and its report was delivered to Aishwarya's parents last week.

The report found staffing, equipment and policy issues may have contributed to Aishwarya's death and made 11 recommendations to improve care at Perth Children's Hospital.

Western Australia Health Minister Roger Cook said it appeared Aishwarya had died of sepsis after contracting an infection related to group A streptococcus, while the state coroner will hold a public hearing into her death.

Mr Roger Cook conceded neither she nor her family received the appropriate level of care the night they attended the hospital.

On Friday, Mr Cook met with Mr Chavittupara and Ms Sasidharan to announce a new prevention program called "Aishwarya's Care", which will allow parents to be actively involved in the assessment of their ill child's health.

Aishwarya's Care will be rolled out across WA in all hospitals with paediatric services and will give parents rights to escalate concerns about the health of their child.

Aishwarya’s parents, Aswath Chavittupara and Prasitha Sasidharan. Picture: supplied

Mr Chavittupara said the new program was touchingly named after Aishwarya's desire to be a schoolteacher.

"This model of care should give more rights to the concerned parents, and not just wait for the triage process," Mr Chavittupara told The West Australian.

"Parents know their kids better. If they are really worried they can use this system - Aishwarya's Care - and they should get the care they need.

"When my daughter was young she said she always wanted to become a teacher, and she wanted to be called Miss AC. Aishwarya's Care will stand for that."

Andrew Miller, president of the Australian Medical Association, said although rules existed in WA emergency rooms, Aishwarya's Care would elevate the rights of parents.

There are similar programs in New South Wales (REACH- Recognise, Engage, Act, Call, Help is on its way), and in the ACT (CARE - Call And Respond Early) which encourage parents to seek secondary medical advice if concerned.

Originally published as Girl's legacy after emergency room death