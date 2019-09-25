Menu
L-R: Alexis Bukowski (St Johns The Baptist Primary School), Summer Platen (Central State School), Maycee Brown (Calliope State School), Tharrwiilnda Hart (Kin Kora State School)
Girls’ glimpse of a bright future in rugby league

NICK KOSSATCH
25th Sep 2019 10:45 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE:Four Gladstone youngsters did themselves proud at the recent 11-12 years Girls Rugby League State Championship on the Gold Coast.

Alexis Bukowski (St Johns The Baptist Primary School), Summer Platen, of Central State School, Maycee Brown (Calliope State School) and Kin Kora State School’s Tharrwiilnda Hart were part of the Gladstone team which finished seventh out of 12 sides.

Gladstone won two games and lost two.

Alexis’ father Shayne Bukowski said the quartet gave their all and the carnival had been a great experience.

“Maycee, ‘Thully’ (Tharrwiilnda) and Alexis scored tries in their matches and Thully was awarded Capricornia player of the match for game three,” he said.

“Summer played a hard, fast game on the wing. Lexi and Thully were strong defenders and were tough runners through the opposition’s defence lines and both scored tries.”

Maycee, who played at dummy-half, was presented with the encouragement award for the carnival from the coaches.

“This concluded their season but Maycee, Thully and Alexis will have the opportunity to trial again next year,” Bukowski said.

“These girls are friends off the footy field and this along with their sporting abilities leads to exciting times ahead next year,” he said.

