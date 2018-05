Gladstone Police officers are speaking with witnesses after a girl was reportedly hit by a car near Breslin St.

A schoolgirl was reportedly hit by a car at the corner of Breslin St and Dawson Hwy this afternoon.

Witnesses reported the girl was thrown in the air and that the car had left.

Two people are speaking with Gladstone Police at the scene.

QAS responded and left in the direction of the hospital.

Police are interviewing witnesses.