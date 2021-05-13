Menu
A young girl has been hit by a car in Dalby, with a rescue helicopter on the way
News

Girl hit by car in Dalby, rescue helicopter on the way

Jordan Philp
Jordan Philp
13th May 2021 10:06 AM
A rescue helicopter is set to shortly arrive in Dalby to transport a child who was hit by a car.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman confirmed a primary school-aged girl suffered an arm injury and abrasions after she was hit by a vehicle near the Condamine and Archibald Sts intersection just before 8.09am.

Four paramedic crews arrived on the scene to treat the girl, with Queensland Police also in attendance.

"She has been taken to Dalby Hospital in a stable condition," the Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

"A rescue helicopter has been taken, (there's) still a helicopter on the way).

More to come.

