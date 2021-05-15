Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
QAS were called to Boyne Island. ​
QAS were called to Boyne Island. ​
News

Girl hospitalised after pedestrian and vehicle incident

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
15th May 2021 4:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 5.15PM:

A girl was taken to hospital after her foot was allegedly run over at a Boyne Island Shopping Centre on Saturday afternoon. 

Crews were called to Centenary Drive at 4.10pm after reports of a vehicle and pedestrian incident. 

The vehicle was reportedly travelling 30km/h at the time of the incident.

INITIAL 4.22PM: Paramedics are on scene at a shopping centre in Boyne Island after a young girl allegedly had her foot run over on Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to Centenary Drive at 4.10pm.

The vehicle was reportedly travelling 30km/h at the time of the incident.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were on scene to reports of a vehicle and pedestrian incident.

More to come.

boyne island
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        O’Dowd: ‘NAIF Reforms boost investment'

        Premium Content O’Dowd: ‘NAIF Reforms boost investment'

        News Federal Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd has backed his support for new reforms that promise job investment in Northern Australia.

        Teen hospitalised after Biloela motorbike crash

        Premium Content Teen hospitalised after Biloela motorbike crash

        News Paramedics were called to a location off Auburn Street on Friday night.

        Smoke in region from forest burn

        Premium Content Smoke in region from forest burn

        Information Residents are urged to take care on the roads and shut doors and windows if they...

        Smoke warning: Weekend burns planned in Gladstone

        Premium Content Smoke warning: Weekend burns planned in Gladstone

        News Smoke may be seen in the Gladstone region this weekend.