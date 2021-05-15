Girl hospitalised after pedestrian and vehicle incident

QAS were called to Boyne Island. ​

UPDATE 5.15PM:

A girl was taken to hospital after her foot was allegedly run over at a Boyne Island Shopping Centre on Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to Centenary Drive at 4.10pm after reports of a vehicle and pedestrian incident.

The vehicle was reportedly travelling 30km/h at the time of the incident.

INITIAL 4.22PM: Paramedics are on scene at a shopping centre in Boyne Island after a young girl allegedly had her foot run over on Saturday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were on scene to reports of a vehicle and pedestrian incident.

More to come.