Girl hospitalised after pedestrian and vehicle incident
UPDATE 5.15PM:
A girl was taken to hospital after her foot was allegedly run over at a Boyne Island Shopping Centre on Saturday afternoon.
Crews were called to Centenary Drive at 4.10pm after reports of a vehicle and pedestrian incident.
The vehicle was reportedly travelling 30km/h at the time of the incident.
