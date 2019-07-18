Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Girl fights off predator hiding in the bushes

by Tracey Ferrier
18th Jul 2019 10:28 AM

A GIRL managed to flee from a predator who shoved her to the ground after leading her into some bushes in Townsville.

A male, believed to be in his teens, approached the girl while she was out walking in suburban Gulliver on Tuesday, Queensland Police said.

After taking the girl into bushes, the male pushed her over and grabbed at her but she managed to break free and escape.

The offender remains on the run and Townsville's Child Abuse and Sexual Crimes Unit is expected to provide an update on the hunt later on Thursday.

Police have declined to release the age of the girl.

More Stories

attempted crime police hunt young girl

Top Stories

    Ken O'Dowd backs medical reclassification

    premium_icon Ken O'Dowd backs medical reclassification

    Politics The member for Flynn has stood by the Department of Health change despite the council and local doctors calling for the move to be reversed.

    Residents have their say on the council's budget

    premium_icon Residents have their say on the council's budget

    Council News Readers take to Facebook to express their opinions.

    How did the council's budget compare to our neighbours?

    premium_icon How did the council's budget compare to our neighbours?

    Council News See how Gladstone stacks up compared to other councils.

    Major event is a win for regional sports development

    premium_icon Major event is a win for regional sports development

    News Mayor spruiks stadium upgrades as team announced for Roar game.