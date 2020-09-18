Girl dies after being beaten by teacher

A 10-year-old girl has died after allegedly being beaten for getting some maths questions wrong, with eight other students also punished.

The 10-year-old girl, a student at a primary school in Guangyuan, China, allegedly received corporal punishment from her teacher before her death, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Police said preliminary investigations indicated the year five student was punished by her teacher last Thursday because she wasn't able to answer two questions correctly.

Eight other students were reportedly punished as well.

The Xinhua News Agency reports the girl was allegedly beaten with a ruler on her hands four times and made to kneel for five minutes.

A report by the Oriental Daily said the girl also had her ears pulled and her head beaten.

She had apparently taken flowers for the teacher to school that day.

Her twin sister in the same class said the girl could not lift her head or turn her body after the incident.

Police said the student started to feel dizzy from a concussion and was later taken to hospital by her grandmother and her teacher, dying later that afternoon.

When her grandfather arrived at the school the girl couldn't speak or open her eyes.

Her grandmother told media the teacher only started working at the school this semester and her granddaughter was scared to attend the class because she said the teacher loved to punish students by beating them.

The teacher and the school's principal have been suspended while investigations continue.

Last year a kindergarten teacher in eastern China was fired for forcing two children to go out into the burning sun as a punishment for playing during nap time.

Corporal punishment in schools was outlawed in China in 1986, but still remains widespread.

There is no law in China specifying what constitutes corporal punishment or how it should be supervised.

Politicians in the southern Guangdong province were last year considering a draft regulation to legalise some commonly used measures.

Some of the suggested punishments included making a student jog or stand in front of their class.

"There is a consensus that teachers ought to take disciplinary action against students, but how to do it remains a difficult question," Xiong Bingqi, deputy director of think tank 21st Century Education Research Institute, said last year.

Originally published as Girl dies after being beaten by teacher