Police have charged a man after he allegedly followed a teenager into a public toilet block in broad daylight and sexually attacked her.
Crime

Man allegedly raped girl in a toilet block

by Anthony Piovesan
6th May 2021 7:08 PM

Police have charged a man after he allegedly followed a 15-year-old girl into a public toilet block and raped her.

The 45-year-old Kew man was charged with rape, sexual assault and false imprisonment.

Police will allege he raped the teen after following her inside a toilet block near a supermarket on Burgundy Street about 1.20pm on Friday.

They say the man then walked with the victim to a nearby hotel where she alerted staff and officers were called.

The man was arrested shortly after.

He was remanded to appear before Melbourne Magistrates' Court on July 30.

Anyone with any information about the matter should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Girl allegedly raped in toilet block

