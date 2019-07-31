Menu
Sad Teenage Girl Shutterstock 27697063
Crime

Girl allegedly raped by stepfather ‘liked’ him’

by Lea Emery
31st Jul 2019 6:50 AM
A TEENAGE girl allegedly raped by her stepfather "liked" the man and had asked to call him "dad", the girl's mother told a court yesterday.

The 32-year-old man, who cannot be named in order to protect the girl, has pleaded not guilty in the Southport District Court to 12 offences, including four counts of rape.

It is alleged the five incidents occurred between 2013 and 2017, when the girl was aged 13-16.

In one incident, it is alleged the girl woke to find her stepfather raping her while her mother and brother slept in the same bed.

The girl's mum was yesterday called as a witness by the man's barrister Simone Bain, instructed by Jacobson Mahony Lawyers.

The mum told the court she first learned of her daughter's allegations when police arrived at their Gold Coast home in August 2017.

The mum declined to give a statement to police.

"With what I knew of everything, I did not think that it would be in (the girl's) best interest if I did provide a statement," she said.

The mum told the court there was never an occasion where the girl and her younger brother had slept in the bed with them.

She told the jury about how the young girl had got along with her partner and at one point asked to call him "dad".

The court was told the mum and the man broke up last year.

The man also gave evidence and emphatically denied that anything sexual happened between him and his teenage stepdaughter.

"That makes me feel sick even talking like that," he said.

The trial continues today.

court crime editors picks mum rape stepfather

