Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics responded to a Gladstone region residence after a girl was allegedly assaulted at a high school. FILE PHOTO.
Paramedics responded to a Gladstone region residence after a girl was allegedly assaulted at a high school. FILE PHOTO.
News

Girl allegedly assaulted at Gladstone region high school

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
26th Feb 2021 1:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A teenage girl reportedly suffered a head injury after allegedly being assaulted at Toolooa State High School on Friday.

This is the second such incident in the past month, after The Observer reported on another alleged assault on February 8.

It is understood that after Friday’s incident, a teenage student went home suffering a possible head injury.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics attended an address at Toolooa at 12.38pm and examined a female in her mid-teens.

The spokesman said paramedics examined the girl’s face and head for injuries but she did not require transport to hospital.

The Queensland Department of Education has been contacted for comment.

alleged assault gladstone gladstone observer qas gladstone queensland ambulance service queensland department of education school fight toolooa state high school
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Bundy Rum is helping Gladstone pubs post-COVID

        Premium Content How Bundy Rum is helping Gladstone pubs post-COVID

        News Seven venues in Gladstone are receiving support from Bundy.

        • 26th Feb 2021 1:00 PM
        Will coal fired power stations result in climate disaster?

        Premium Content Will coal fired power stations result in climate disaster?

        News Energy giants have invested hundreds of millions to reduce emissions

        5000 blood donations desperately needed in CQ

        Premium Content 5000 blood donations desperately needed in CQ

        News One donation of blood can take up to an hour, but you can literally save three...

        CQ community groups urged to apply for disaster funding

        Premium Content CQ community groups urged to apply for disaster funding

        News Grants from $50,000 to $100,000 are available.