Girl allegedly assaulted at Gladstone region high school

Paramedics responded to a Gladstone region residence after a girl was allegedly assaulted at a high school. FILE PHOTO.

A teenage girl reportedly suffered a head injury after allegedly being assaulted at Toolooa State High School on Friday.

This is the second such incident in the past month, after The Observer reported on another alleged assault on February 8.

It is understood that after Friday’s incident, a teenage student went home suffering a possible head injury.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics attended an address at Toolooa at 12.38pm and examined a female in her mid-teens.

The spokesman said paramedics examined the girl’s face and head for injuries but she did not require transport to hospital.

The Queensland Department of Education has been contacted for comment.