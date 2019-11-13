Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Girl, 8, dies in horror crash

by Elise Williams
13th Nov 2019 5:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HORROR crash near Gladstone has taken the life of a young girl.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Targinnie around 5.45pm Tuesday, where an 8-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four people, including the young girl, were travelling in a white Hyundai station wagon along Targinnie Rd when the car lost control near the intersection of Wilson Rd.

Three people were taken to Gladstone Hospital, all believed to be in stable condition.

Police are calling for witnesses or any dashcam footage from Targinnie Rd and Wilson Rd prior to the crash to come forward.

If you're able to assist police with their investigation, call Policelink on 131444 and quote this reference number: QP1902244197

More Stories

Show More
accident crash gladstone targinnie

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Popular food business shuts

        premium_icon Popular food business shuts

        Business The manager says they closed due to slow trade.

        • 13th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        Biofuels future is drawing near with pilot plant dates looming

        premium_icon Biofuels future is drawing near with pilot plant dates...

        News Mercurius Biorefining CFO says activity at the Yarwun site is starting soon.

        • 13th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        Tickets available for CQ Beer + Cider Festival

        premium_icon Tickets available for CQ Beer + Cider Festival

        News Attendees of the new festival will enjoy live music, food and a variety of QLD...

        • 13th Nov 2019 5:00 AM