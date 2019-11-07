Menu
Police are investigating the sudden death of a three-year-old girl at Cambooya. Picture: Nev Madsen. Thursday, 7th Nov, 2019.
News

Girl, 3, found dead on rural property at Cambooya

Tara Miko
7th Nov 2019 10:34 AM
A YOUNG girl has died in what police have described as suspicious circumstances at a property south of Toowoomba last night.

Police are investigating the sudden death of a three-year-old girl at a property off the New England Highway at Cambooya, near the Greenmount-Etonvale Rd.

The girl was discovered about 8.20pm.

In a statement, police said a post mortem would be carried out tomorrow to determine how the girl died.

Police at the property have spoken with three people including a woman, 36, believed to be related to the child.

A man, 71, and woman, 65, have also been spoken to by police.

All three were at the property at the time.

Toowoomba Criminal Investigation Branch detectives are investigating.

cambooya sudden death tooowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

