Girl, 3, fighting for life after being hit by car

by Nathan Edwards
20th Dec 2020 12:26 PM
A three-year-old girl is fighting for life after being struck by a car on the Gold Coast.

Emergency services, including paramedics and police, arrived on scene near the corner of Goldmine Road and Harvester Rd, Ormeau, just before 9am Sunday.

Police said initial investigations indicated "the girl crossed Goldmine Road in between two parked vehicles and was hit by a Toyota Corolla which was travelling northbound".

An off-duty registered nurse was at the scene and started CPR immediately.

The girl was stabilised before being taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

The 33-year-old female driver of the Corolla was not injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Originally published as Girl, 3, fighting for life after being hit by car

children crash editors picks pedestrian and vehicle incident

