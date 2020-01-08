Man accused of trying to strangle teen to death on street

A teenage girl has survived an alleged attempt on her life in a suburban street.

The 17-year-old was choked until she lost consciousness by in Inala just after 9pm yesterday.

Police allege a 21-year-old man attacked the girl, who was known to him, after a conversation in the street.

Police said the girl lost consciousness several times as she was being choked, before finally breaking free and seeking help from nearby residents.

Police rushed to the scene and arrested the Inala man.

The girl was transported to hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Acacia Ridge detectives charged the man with 13 offences including attempted murder, eight counts of strangulation (domestic violence offence), two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count each of deprivation of liberty and contravene a domestic violence order.

He is due to appear in Richlands Magistrates Court today.

Information to Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Quote this reference number: QP2000050156

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.