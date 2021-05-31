Girl, 15, hides in fear in Coast jeweller armed robbery

Staff were allegedly threatened and forced to hide in a toilet as an armed man used a screwdriver to rob a Buderim business in broad daylight.

The terrifying incident happened at King Street jewellery store To Hold and To Have about 12.50pm on Saturday.

Police are calling for potential witnesses to come forward.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch acting officer-in-charge Chris Eaton said a 44-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl allegedly had a screwdriver pulled on them by a masked man.

Detective Senior Sergeant Eaton said the 44-year-old was allegedly grabbed by the man who demanded money and jewellery.

Police allege the man menaced the pair and directed them to a rear toilet of the business where they hid until he left.

Senior Sergeant Eaton said the man fled on foot allegedly with a sum of cash and jewellery.

No arrests have been made.

"This would have been a terrifying ordeal of both of them," Sergeant Eaton said.

"They're both unharmed but that will stay with them for their whole lives."

The man was of a "solid to large" build with an olive complexion and wearing a black Covid-19 face mask.

He was also described to have a shaved head and short facial hair, wearing black leggings, navy boardshorts, a long-sleeved T-shirt with maroon sleeves and an orange cap.

Sergeant Eaton said police were appealing to the public for any witnesses or motorists with dash camera footage in the region from 12.30pm to 1pm on Saturday to come forward.

He said the alleged robber, who is unknown to police, was last seen running down Mill Road.

A staff member at To Hold and To Have said she did not wish to comment.