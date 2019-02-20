Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Girl, 10, dies after horror quad bike accident
Girl, 10, dies after horror quad bike accident File
News

Girl, 10, dies after horror quad bike accident

20th Feb 2019 5:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 10-year-old girl died in hospital two days after a quad bike carrying her and three others tipped in the Illawarra region. The all-terrain vehicle was being driven by a 31-year-old woman, who police were told lost control and crashed into a fence at Marshall Mount, near Lake Illawarra just before 10.30am on Sunday.

Two 11-year-old girls were also riding at the time and received minor injuries.

The 10-year-old from Birrong was flown to the Sydney Children's Hospital, Randwick where she died yesterday.

The driver went to Wollongong Hospital where she underwent mandatory testing.
The Crash Investigation Unit was last night piecing together the events leading to the crash.

More Stories

Show More
death nsw quad bike accident

Top Stories

    Council votes on next step to fix problem creek

    premium_icon Council votes on next step to fix problem creek

    News State and Federal Governments will be called on to fund a dredging project to deepen Round Hill Creek.

    Clay workshops will help you mould your artistic skills

    premium_icon Clay workshops will help you mould your artistic skills

    News They are being held in conjunction with a free exhibit.

    Benefit show will have locals band together for worthy cause

    premium_icon Benefit show will have locals band together for worthy cause

    News The free event will be headlined by a famous country music singer.

    Drought forces changes to Gladstone organic meat business

    premium_icon Drought forces changes to Gladstone organic meat business

    Business Gladstone couple selling grass-fed organic beef.