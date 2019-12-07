Menu
39 James Street, Girards Hill, New South Wales, 2480
Property

PHOTOS: The home that is expected to smash Lismore records

Aisling Brennan
6th Dec 2019 11:00 PM
IT'S not every day a house comes on the market that transports you back to a bygone era while keeping you right in the middle of the action.

But stepping through the doors of this century-old three-bedroom "pure federation style" home in Girards Hill creates a sense of homeliness few houses can offer.

Rumoured to be on the market for $1.3 million, this charming home could well tip the record for a house sold in the Lismore region.

Raine and Horne sales consultant Brett McDonald said the beautiful home was nestled in one of Lismore's most beloved streets, James St.

"It's a premium position; the street is one of the most prestigious in the town," he said.

"This position on the hill with that northerly view and the access to town, but it's so perfectly private.

"Nobody can see in and you can't see anyone."

After about 20 people were invited to an invite-only view of the luxurious home, Mr McDonald said the rare Federation styling of the home was a major drawcard for buyers.

"This one was clearly built by someone with money and for someone of considerable stature within the community at the time," Mr McDonald said.

"Rumour has it that it was built by the mayor of the time between 1907 and 1910. There's no record anymore because council lost all their records during the flood.

"Around this area you've got a bunch of grand homes of similar era.

"There's a lot of homes where, for example, Federation might have been blended with Edwardian.

"There's not many that have been preserved with this true Federation style."

But the secret addition to this property - the studio designed by Federal architect Julie Lipsett - would provide a retreat for any artist,

"The way it's been built is with minimal nails; it's proper carpentry where the timbers lock into each other," Mr McDonald said.

"It could be converted into something more substantial."

And despite the ongoing threat of flooding in Lismore, Mr McDonald said the current owners had thought of everything.

"We certainly do have high rainfalls at times. The owners of this property, to mitigate any risk to the house, have put a lot of effort into improving the storm water drainage all around the property," he said.

HOT PROPERTY

Address: 39 James Street, Girards Hill

Details: three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2 carspaces

Contact: Brett McDonald on 0400 351 311.

girards hill lismore real estate raine and horne
Lismore Northern Star

