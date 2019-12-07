Menu
Gin Gin man dies in fatal crash near Townsville

Geordi Offord
7th Dec 2019 8:48 AM
A MAN from Gin Gin has died in a fatal crash near Townsville yesterday.

The man in his 70s was the sole occupant of the single-vehicle crash which happened at about 11am on the Gregory Developmental Rd.

Preliminary information suggests the vehicle was travelling north along the road before it veered off the road and struck trees about 18km south of Greenvale.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations by the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing.

QPS are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or motorists with relevant dashcam vision, to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference QP1902433283.

