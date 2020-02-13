Menu
Gladstone based musician Brittany-Elise Johansen will play at the Grand Hotel this Friday.
GIG GUIDE: Your weekly guide to what’s on in the region

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
13th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
TODAY

Rocky Glen Kazbah Karoake, 8.30pm

Harvey Road Tavern Texas hold ‘em poker registration 6pm for 7pm start

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am and 1pm

Young Aus Hotel Free pool and pool competition 6-6.30pm

Rocky Glen Pool competition, entry 6pm for 7pm start

TOMORROW

Grand Hotel Brittany Elise, 7.30-11.30pm

Harvey Road Tavern Eight Second Ride, 8-11pm

Rocky Glen Slingshot Live On Stage, 8.30pm-12:30am

Crow St Creative Friday Night at Crow Street, 6-9pm

The Club Hotel Valentine’s Day Dinner 6-9pm

Boy Espresso Bar Brushes and Brews, 7-9pm

Tannum Sands Hotel DJB, 9pm-1am

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo 7.30pm

Diggers Arms Hotel Karaoke, 7.30pm

Young Aus Hotel Raffles jackpot 6pm

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am and 7.30pm

SATURDAY

Curtis Ferry Services Sundowner Cruise, 5.30-7.30pm, tickets $30.63

Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre Restore More Gala, 6-10pm

Tannum Sands Hotel Transit, 9pm-1am

The Club Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, 6pm rego, 7pm start

Queens Hotel Karaoke, 8pm

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo from 1pm

SUNDAY

Tannum Sands Hotel Chris Schick, 2pm-5pm

Young Aus Hotel Mikayla J, 2-5pm

Gladstone Yacht Club Brittany Elise, 3-6pm

Central Lane Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker registration 12pm for 1pm start

Queens Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, registration 12 for 1pm start

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo from 1pm and 7.30pm

Yaralla Sports Club Wolves Football Club Bingo, 1pm and 7.30pm

Young Aus Hotel Raffle, 12pm, Open Mic in the beer garden 2pm $8 meal lunch and dinner

Rocky Glen Pool competition, entry 1 for 2pm start

MONDAY

Central Lane Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, registration from 6pm for 7pm start

BITS Bowls Club Bingo, 7.30pm

TUESDAY

Harvey Road Tavern Texas hold ‘em poker, registration from 6pm for 7pm start

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am and 7.30pm

Tannum Sands Hotel Trivia with Einstein Jackpot, 7pm

WEDNESDAY

Young Aus Hotel Trivia, cash and prize giveaways, 7pm

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo 10am and 7.30pm

Tannum Sands Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, 6pm rego, 7pm start

