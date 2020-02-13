GIG GUIDE: Your weekly guide to what’s on in the region
TODAY
Rocky Glen Kazbah Karoake, 8.30pm
Harvey Road Tavern Texas hold ‘em poker registration 6pm for 7pm start
Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am and 1pm
Young Aus Hotel Free pool and pool competition 6-6.30pm
Rocky Glen Pool competition, entry 6pm for 7pm start
TOMORROW
Grand Hotel Brittany Elise, 7.30-11.30pm
Harvey Road Tavern Eight Second Ride, 8-11pm
Rocky Glen Slingshot Live On Stage, 8.30pm-12:30am
Crow St Creative Friday Night at Crow Street, 6-9pm
The Club Hotel Valentine’s Day Dinner 6-9pm
Boy Espresso Bar Brushes and Brews, 7-9pm
Tannum Sands Hotel DJB, 9pm-1am
Yaralla Sports Club Bingo 7.30pm
Diggers Arms Hotel Karaoke, 7.30pm
Young Aus Hotel Raffles jackpot 6pm
Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am and 7.30pm
SATURDAY
Curtis Ferry Services Sundowner Cruise, 5.30-7.30pm, tickets $30.63
Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre Restore More Gala, 6-10pm
Tannum Sands Hotel Transit, 9pm-1am
The Club Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, 6pm rego, 7pm start
Queens Hotel Karaoke, 8pm
Yaralla Sports Club Bingo from 1pm
SUNDAY
Tannum Sands Hotel Chris Schick, 2pm-5pm
Young Aus Hotel Mikayla J, 2-5pm
Gladstone Yacht Club Brittany Elise, 3-6pm
Central Lane Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker registration 12pm for 1pm start
Queens Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, registration 12 for 1pm start
Yaralla Sports Club Bingo from 1pm and 7.30pm
Yaralla Sports Club Wolves Football Club Bingo, 1pm and 7.30pm
Young Aus Hotel Raffle, 12pm, Open Mic in the beer garden 2pm $8 meal lunch and dinner
Rocky Glen Pool competition, entry 1 for 2pm start
MONDAY
Central Lane Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, registration from 6pm for 7pm start
BITS Bowls Club Bingo, 7.30pm
TUESDAY
Harvey Road Tavern Texas hold ‘em poker, registration from 6pm for 7pm start
Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am and 7.30pm
Tannum Sands Hotel Trivia with Einstein Jackpot, 7pm
WEDNESDAY
Young Aus Hotel Trivia, cash and prize giveaways, 7pm
Yaralla Sports Club Bingo 10am and 7.30pm
Tannum Sands Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, 6pm rego, 7pm start