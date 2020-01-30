Menu
Chris Bax will perform at the Gladstone Yacht Club this Sunday from 3-6pm.
News

GIG GUIDE: What’s on this weekend

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
30th Jan 2020 2:00 PM
TODAY

Rocky Glen Kazbah Karoake, 8.30pm

Harvey Road Tavern Texas hold ‘em poker registration 6pm for 7pm start

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am and 1pm

Young Aus Hotel, Free pool and pool competition 6-6.30pm

Rocky Glen Pool competition, entry 6pm for 7pm start

Yaralla Sports Club, Live Music feat. Josh Harris 8pm

TOMORROW

Lightbox Espresso and Wine Bar Blackflag Brewing tap takeover, 6pm

Rocky Glen Hotel, RedThorn 8-midnight

Tannum Sands Hotel, DJB 9pm-1am

Diggers Arms Hotel Karaoke, 7.30pm

Young Aus Hotel Raffles jackpot 6pm

Young Aus Hotel Kazbah Karaoke 8.30pm

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am and 7.30pm

Tannum Sands Hotel Retro and Request night, 9pm

SATURDAY

Tannum Sands Hotel, Gravity 9pm-1am

The Club Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, 6pm rego, 7pm start

Queens Hotel Karaoke, 8pm

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo from 1pm

Yaralla Sports Club Live Music feat. Barlight, 8pm

SUNDAY

Gladstone Yacht Club
Sunday Sesh with Chris Bax 3pm-6pm

Tannum Sands Hotel, Jayd McKenzie 2pm-5pm

Young Aus Hotel, Brittany Elise 2pm-5pm

Central Lane Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker registration 12pm for 1pm start

Queens Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, registration 12 for 1pm start

Yaralla Sports Club Wolves Football Club Bingo, 1pm and 7.30pm

Young Aus Hotel Raffle, 12pm, Open Mic in the beer garden 2pm $8 meal lunch and dinner

Rocky Glen Pool competition, entry 1 for 2pm start

MONDAY

Harvey Road Tavern, Super Bowl LIVE 8am

Central Lane Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, registration from 6pm for 7pm start

BITS Bowls Club Bingo, 7.30pm

Tannum Sands Hotel Super Bowl at the TP 9am-2pm

TUESDAY

Harvey Road Tavern
Texas hold ‘em poker, registration from 6pm for 7pm start

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am and 7.30pm

Tannum Sands Hotel Trivia with Einstein Jackpot, 7pm

WEDNESDAY

Young Aus Hotel Trivia, cash and prize giveaways, 7pm

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo 10am and 7.30pm

Tannum Sands Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, 6pm rego, 7pm start

