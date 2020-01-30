GIG GUIDE: What’s on this weekend
TODAY
Rocky Glen Kazbah Karoake, 8.30pm
Harvey Road Tavern Texas hold ‘em poker registration 6pm for 7pm start
Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am and 1pm
Young Aus Hotel, Free pool and pool competition 6-6.30pm
Rocky Glen Pool competition, entry 6pm for 7pm start
Yaralla Sports Club, Live Music feat. Josh Harris 8pm
TOMORROW
Lightbox Espresso and Wine Bar Blackflag Brewing tap takeover, 6pm
Rocky Glen Hotel, RedThorn 8-midnight
Tannum Sands Hotel, DJB 9pm-1am
Diggers Arms Hotel Karaoke, 7.30pm
Young Aus Hotel Raffles jackpot 6pm
Young Aus Hotel Kazbah Karaoke 8.30pm
Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am and 7.30pm
Tannum Sands Hotel Retro and Request night, 9pm
SATURDAY
Tannum Sands Hotel, Gravity 9pm-1am
The Club Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, 6pm rego, 7pm start
Queens Hotel Karaoke, 8pm
Yaralla Sports Club Bingo from 1pm
Yaralla Sports Club Live Music feat. Barlight, 8pm
SUNDAY
Gladstone Yacht Club
Sunday Sesh with Chris Bax 3pm-6pm
Tannum Sands Hotel, Jayd McKenzie 2pm-5pm
Young Aus Hotel, Brittany Elise 2pm-5pm
Central Lane Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker registration 12pm for 1pm start
Queens Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, registration 12 for 1pm start
Yaralla Sports Club Wolves Football Club Bingo, 1pm and 7.30pm
Young Aus Hotel Raffle, 12pm, Open Mic in the beer garden 2pm $8 meal lunch and dinner
Rocky Glen Pool competition, entry 1 for 2pm start
MONDAY
Harvey Road Tavern, Super Bowl LIVE 8am
Central Lane Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, registration from 6pm for 7pm start
BITS Bowls Club Bingo, 7.30pm
Tannum Sands Hotel Super Bowl at the TP 9am-2pm
TUESDAY
Harvey Road Tavern
Texas hold ‘em poker, registration from 6pm for 7pm start
Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am and 7.30pm
Tannum Sands Hotel Trivia with Einstein Jackpot, 7pm
WEDNESDAY
Young Aus Hotel Trivia, cash and prize giveaways, 7pm
Yaralla Sports Club Bingo 10am and 7.30pm
Tannum Sands Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, 6pm rego, 7pm start