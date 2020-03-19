Menu
Brittany Elise
GIG GUIDE: What’s on this week

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
19th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
TODAY

Rocky Glen Kazbah Karoake, 8.30pm

Harvey Road Tavern Texas hold ‘em poker registration 6pm for 7pm start

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am and 1pm

Young Aus Hotel, Free pool and pool competition 6-6.30pm

Rocky Glen Pool competition, entry 6pm for 7pm start

TOMORROW

Stockland Veranda Vibes William Vibes, 6pm

Boy Espresso Bar Brushes and Brews, 7pm-9pm

Tannum Sands Hotel DJB, 9pm-1am

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo 7.30pm

Diggers Arms Hotel Karaoke, 7.30pm

Rocky Glen Under Cover Live on Stage, 8.30pm

Young Aus Hotel Raffles jackpot 6pm

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am and 7.30pm

SATURDAY

Stockland Veranda Vibes Phil Macintyre, 6pm

The Precinct Indifferent Live, 8pm

Tannum Sands Hotel Sonic Playfground, 9pm-1am

The Club Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, 6pm rego, 7pm start

Queens Hotel Karaoke, 8pm

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo from 1pm

SUNDAY

Gladstone Yacht Club Sunday sesh with Chris Schofield, 3-6pm

Tannum Sands Hotel Brittany Elise, 2pm-5pm

Young Aus Hotel Sophie Rose, 2-5pm

Central Lane Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker registration 12pm for 1pm start

Queens Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, registration 12 for 1pm start

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo from 1pm and 7.30pm

Yaralla Sports Club Wolves Football Club Bingo, 1pm and 7.30pm

Young Aus Hotel Raffle, 12pm, Open Mic in the beer garden 2pm $8 meal lunch and dinner

Rocky Glen Pool competition, entry 1 for 2pm start

MONDAY

Central Lane Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, registration from 6pm for 7pm start

BITS Bowls Club Bingo, 7.30pm

TUESDAY

Harvey Road Tavern Texas hold ‘em poker, registration from 6pm for 7pm start

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am and 7.30pm

Tannum Sands Hotel Trivia with Einstein Jackpot, 7pm

WEDNESDAY

Young Aus Hotel Trivia, cash and prize giveaways, 7pm

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo 10am and 7.30pm

Tannum Sands Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, 6pm rego, 7pm start

