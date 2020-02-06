Menu
Mikayla J will play at the Gladstone Yacht Club this Sunday.
GIG GUIDE: What’s on this week

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
6th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
TODAY

The Precinct Waitangi Day, 10am

Rocky Glen Kazbah Karoake, 8.30pm

Harvey Road Tavern Texas hold ‘em poker registration 6pm for 7pm start

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am and 1pm

Young Aus Hotel, Free pool and pool competition 6-6.30pm

Rocky Glen Pool competition, entry 6pm for 7pm start

TOMORROW

Boy Espresso Bar Brushes and Brews, 7pm-9pm

GECC Dave O’Neil Live...ly, 7.30pm

Young Aus Hotel Friday Karaoke Night, 8.30pm

Rocky Glen Hotel Phineas Q Live on Stage, 8.30pm

The Precinct Christ Schofield – Live, 8pm

Tannum Sands Hotel DJB, 9pm-1am

Tannum Sands Hotel RnB Session, 9pm

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo 7.30pm

Diggers Arms Hotel Karaoke, 7.30pm

Young Aus Hotel Raffles jackpot 6pm

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am and 7.30pm

SATURDAY

Harvey Road Tavern No Doubt vs Lady Ga Ga, 7pm

Rocky Glen Hotel Beautifully Broken, 8.30pm

Tannum Sands Hotel Granite Sky, 9pm-1am

MiePlace SoundCheck, 9pm-late

The Club Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, 6pm rego, 7pm start

Queens Hotel Karaoke, 8pm

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo from 1pm

SUNDAY

Tannum Sands Hotel Larren Bean, 2pm-5pm

Young Aus Hotel Andrew Thomson, 2pm-5pm

Gladstone Yacht Club Mikayla J, 3pm-6pm

Central Lane Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker registration 12pm for 1pm start

Queens Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, registration 12 for 1pm start

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo from 1pm and 7.30pm

Yaralla Sports Club Wolves Football Club Bingo, 1pm and 7.30pm

Young Aus Hotel Raffle, 12pm, Open Mic in the beer garden 2pm $8 meal lunch and dinner

Rocky Glen Pool competition, entry 1 for 2pm start

MONDAY

Central Lane Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, registration from 6pm for 7pm start

BITS Bowls Club Bingo, 7.30pm

TUESDAY

Harvey Road Tavern Texas hold ‘em poker, registration from 6pm for 7pm start

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am and 7.30pm

Tannum Sands Hotel Trivia with Einstein Jackpot, 7pm

WEDNESDAY

Young Aus Hotel Trivia, cash and prize giveaways, 7pm

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo 10am and 7.30pm

Tannum Sands Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, 6pm rego, 7pm start

Harvey Road Tavern Romantic Dinner/7 Course Meal, 6pm

