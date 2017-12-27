Gig guide: what's on this New Year's Eve?

SEE IN 2018: Hayley and Natalie O'Donohue at the Tannum Sands Hotel.

SEE IN 2018: Hayley and Natalie O'Donohue at the Tannum Sands Hotel. Mike Richards GLA311216TANNUM

THURSDAY

Rocky Glen Hotel Kazbah karaoke, 8.30pm

Young Australian Hotel free pool

BITS Bowls Club bingo

Yaralla Sports Club bingo, 10am and 1pm

FRIDAY

Harvey Road Tavern Tim McMullen, 7-11pm

Rocky Glen Hotel 2TBirds, 8pm-midnight

Tannum Sands Hotel G-Bangers, 8.45pm-12.45am

Young Australian Hotel bikini models

Yaralla Sports Club bingo, 10am and 7.30pm

SATURDAY

Rocky Glen Hotel The Easy Tigers, 8pm-midnight

Tannum Sands Hotel Gridlock, 8.45pm-12.45am

Young Australian Hotel promo girls and raffles

Yaralla Sports Club bingo, from 1pm

SUNDAY: New Year's Eve special events

Dicey's Bar and Grill Check out the 1980s-themed retro party plus live band Just for Kicks. There'll be door prizes and games and extended trading till 2.30am. If you'd like dinner, make sure to book ahead.

Rocky Glen There'll be music by Chris Schofield from 8.30pm plus roast dinner in the bistro. A courtesy bus will be available, which picks up and drops off all over Gladstone.

Harvey Road Tavern Rock in the new year with Gold Coast based band Cherry Bomb. There'll be a signature cocktail menu including cocktail buckets, jam jars and more plus prizes and giveaways.

Tannum Sands Hotel Up for grabs: a prize giveaway of $1000 travel voucher (to anywhere) plus there'll be live music from 1pm. First off is Bay Window then Jag N The Rollers will kick off at 8.45pm and play through to 12.45am.

Young Australian Hotel Glow stick party! Show up at 8pm for free glow sticks, free hot nibbles platters and entertainment. This is the first glow stick party for the Young Aus, they wanted to do something different. The walls will also be lit up with glowing colours.

Agnes Water Tavern There'll be live music courtesy of the Dicky Switch band. We're told the band is guaranteed to get you up and dancing to all your classic favourites.

Yaralla Sports Club Try your luck at the karaoke competition. It starts at 9pm. First prize is $1000 and there's $1900 in prizes in total. Get there early for bingo at 1pm and 3pm.

Miriam Vale Hotel They've lined up live music starting at 6pm in the beer garden, with Alan Gum, followed by the Wal Neilsen Band. There's a $20 cover charge and meals will be available.

Queens Hotel Check out the karaoke, it starts at 8pm.

Central Lane Hotel Need a sport fix? The venue will be showing the Cyborg and Homm MMA match from 1.30pm and then holding karaoke at 8.30pm.

Tannum Surf Club Bar and Bistro It was a hit for Christmas so they're doing it again - Sunday Sesh. There'll be live music by Nathan Bedford kicking off from 2-6pm, light snacks and a courtesy bus.

MONDAY

Central Lane Hotel 888 PL poker, registration from 6.30pm for 7.30pm start.

BITS Bowls Club bingo, 7.30pm.