GIG GUIDE: Live music, entertainment this week
TODAY
Rocky Glen Kazbah Karoake, 8.30 pm
Harvey Road Tavern Texas hold ‘em poker registration 6pm for 7pm start
Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am and 1pm
Young Aus Hotel Free pool and pool competition 6-6.30pm
Rocky Glen Pool competition, entry 6pm for 7pm start
TOMORROW
The Precinct Abby Skye Solo at The Precinct, 7.30-11.30pm
Harvey Road Tavern Red Betty Band, 8-midnight
Rocky Glen Hotel Phineas Q 8.30-12.30pm
Reef Hotel Gin & Vodka Cocktail Evening 6-9pm
Yaralla Sports Club Live Music Feat. The Elysian 8-11.30pm
Tannum Sands Hotel DJB 9pm-1am
Diggers Arms Hotel Karaoke, 7.30pm
Young Aus Hotel Karaoke at the Aussie, 8.30pm-midnight
Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am and 7.30pm
SATURDAY
Yaralla Sports Club Bingo from 1pm
The Precinct Abbey Skye & The Batman Live, 7.30-11.30pm
Tannum Sands Hotel A2Z 9pm-1am
Yaralla Sports Club Live Music Feat. The Elysian 8-11.30pm
Rocky Glen Beautifully Broken 1770, 8.30-12.30am
The Club Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, 6pm rego, 7pm start
Queens Hotel Karaoke, 8pm
SUNDAY
The Precinct McGregor vs Cowboy, 11am-3pm.
Central Lane Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker registration 12pm for 1pm start
Tannum Sands Hotel Chris Bax 2-5pm
Young Aus Hotel Scott Foden 2-5pm
Gladstone Yacht Club Sunday Sesh with Andrew Thompson 3-6pm
Young Aus Hotel Young Aussie Sunday Sesh noon-5pm
Queens Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, registration 12 for 1pm start
Yaralla Sports Club Bingo from 1pm and 7.30pm
Young Aus Hotel Raffle, 12pm, Open Mic in the beer garden 2pm $8 meal lunch and dinner
Rocky Glen Pool competition, entry 1 for 2pm start
MONDAY
Central Lane Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, registration from 6pm for 7pm start
BITS Bowls Club Bingo, 7.30pm
TUESDAY
Harvey Road Tavern Texas hold ‘em poker, registration from 6pm for 7pm start
Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am and 7.30pm
Tannum Sands Hotel Trivia with Einstein Jackpot, 7pm
WEDNESDAY
Young Aus Hotel Trivia, cash and prize give-aways, 7pm
Yaralla Sports CluBingo 10am and 7.30pm
Tannum Sands Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, 6pm rego, 7pm start