Scott Foden will play at the Young Aus Hotel this Sunday from 12-5pm.
GIG GUIDE: Live music, entertainment this week

Eilish Massie
eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Jan 2020 12:00 PM
TODAY

Rocky Glen Kazbah Karoake, 8.30 pm

Harvey Road Tavern Texas hold ‘em poker registration 6pm for 7pm start

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am and 1pm

Young Aus Hotel Free pool and pool competition 6-6.30pm

Rocky Glen Pool competition, entry 6pm for 7pm start

TOMORROW

The Precinct Abby Skye Solo at The Precinct, 7.30-11.30pm

Harvey Road Tavern Red Betty Band, 8-midnight

Rocky Glen Hotel Phineas Q 8.30-12.30pm

Reef Hotel Gin & Vodka Cocktail Evening 6-9pm

Yaralla Sports Club Live Music Feat. The Elysian 8-11.30pm

Tannum Sands Hotel DJB 9pm-1am

Diggers Arms Hotel Karaoke, 7.30pm

Young Aus Hotel Karaoke at the Aussie, 8.30pm-midnight

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am and 7.30pm

SATURDAY

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo from 1pm

The Precinct Abbey Skye & The Batman Live, 7.30-11.30pm

Tannum Sands Hotel A2Z 9pm-1am

Yaralla Sports Club Live Music Feat. The Elysian 8-11.30pm

Rocky Glen Beautifully Broken 1770, 8.30-12.30am

The Club Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, 6pm rego, 7pm start

Queens Hotel Karaoke, 8pm

SUNDAY

The Precinct McGregor vs Cowboy, 11am-3pm.

Central Lane Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker registration 12pm for 1pm start

Tannum Sands Hotel Chris Bax 2-5pm

Young Aus Hotel Scott Foden 2-5pm

Gladstone Yacht Club Sunday Sesh with Andrew Thompson 3-6pm

Young Aus Hotel Young Aussie Sunday Sesh noon-5pm

Queens Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, registration 12 for 1pm start

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo from 1pm and 7.30pm

Young Aus Hotel Raffle, 12pm, Open Mic in the beer garden 2pm $8 meal lunch and dinner

Rocky Glen Pool competition, entry 1 for 2pm start

MONDAY

Central Lane Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, registration from 6pm for 7pm start

BITS Bowls Club Bingo, 7.30pm

TUESDAY

Harvey Road Tavern Texas hold ‘em poker, registration from 6pm for 7pm start

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am and 7.30pm

Tannum Sands Hotel Trivia with Einstein Jackpot, 7pm

WEDNESDAY

Young Aus Hotel Trivia, cash and prize give-aways, 7pm

Yaralla Sports CluBingo 10am and 7.30pm

Tannum Sands Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, 6pm rego, 7pm start

