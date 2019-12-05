Menu
Your weekly guide to great entertainment around the Gladstone region. Picture: Supplied.
GIG GUIDE: Live music, entertainment this week

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
5th Dec 2019 12:00 PM
TODAY

Rocky Glen Kazbah Karoake, 7.30pm-1am.

Harvey Road Tavern Texas hold ‘em poker, 6pm registration, 7pm start.

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am and 1pm.

Young Aus Hotel Free Pool Competition, 6pm registration, 6.30pm start.

TOMORROW

Blackwater Country Club TJ Hollis, 7.30-11.30pm.

Maraboon Tavern Adrian Brown 9pm-midnight.

Harvey Road Tavern Kids Christmas Activities, 5-8.30pm.

Tannum Sands Hotel DJB 9pm-1am.

Tannum Sands Hotel Dreams- Fleetwood Mac & Stevie Nicks Show, 8-11pm.

Commercial Hotel Biloela Friday’s Child, 9pm-1am.

Yaralla Sports Club Christmas Ham Raffles, 5.30pm.

Yaralla Sports Club Live Music feat. Jayd McKenzie, 8pm.

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am and 7.30pm.

SATURDAY

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo from 1pm.

Diggers Arms Hotel Wander

N Star Karaoke, 7.30pm.

Moura Coal N Cattle Friday’s Child 8.30pm-12.30am.

Maraboon Tavern Tim McMullen 9pm-midnight.

Rocky Glen Hotel Dreams- Fleetwood Mac Stevie Nicks Show, 7.30-11.30pm.

Tannum Sands Hotel Kazbah Karaoke, 9pm-1am.

Blackwater Hotel Adrian Brown, 9.30pm-1.30pm.

The Club Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, 6pm rego, 7pm start.

Queens Hotel, Abby Skye and The Batman, 7.30pm.

Yaralla Sports Club Live Music feat. Graeme Jensen, 8-11.30pm.

SUNDAY

Tannum Sands Hotel Friday’s Child, 1pm-4pm.

The Lord Alfred Brisbane No Right Turn Duo, 1pm-5pm.

Y oung Aus Hotel Super Sundays at the Young Aussie, noon.

Young Aus Hotel Brittany Elise, 2pm-5pm.

Queens Hotel Triple Bonus Point Sundays, 10.30am.

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo from 1pm and 7.30pm.

Tannum Sands Hotel Acoustic Sundays, 1pm-4pm.

MONDAY

Central Lane Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, registration from 6pm for 7pm start.

TUESDAY

Harvey Road Tavern Texas hold ‘em poker, registration from 6pm, 7pm start.

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am and 7.30pm.

WEDNESDAY

Young Aus Hotel Trivia, cash and prize giveaways, 7pm.

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo 10am and 7.30pm.

Tannum Sands Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, 6pm registration, 7pm start.

