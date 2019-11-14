GIG GUIDE: Live music, entertainment this week
TODAY
Crow Street Creative Life drawing session, 6pm.
Rocky Glen Kazbah Karaoke, 8pm.
Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 1pm.
TOMORROW
Crow Street Creative Youth Board Games, 3.30pm.
Harvey Road Tavern Hall Vs. Gallen/ ALF vs. NRL, 6pm
The Precinct Music Bingo Fridays, 7pm.
Rocky Glen Phineas Q Live, 8.30pm.
Yaralla Sports Club Live Music feat. Brett Loretz, 8pm
Tannum Sands Hotel Toga Party and DJB, 9pm-1am.
Commercial Hotel Biloela Bryan Williams, 9pm-1am.
Dicey’s Bar and Grill8Ball Aitken, 7pm.
Yaralla Sports Club Live Music feat. Chris Bax, 8pm.
Rocky Glen Dan Miller Live, 8.30pm.
The Precinct Abby Skye and The Batman Live, 8.30pm.
Harvey Road Tavern The ACDC Story, 8pm.
Tannum Sands Hotel Redthorn, 9pm-1am.
Maraboon Tavern Jason Rigby 9pm-12am.
Blackwater Hotel Bryan Williams, 9.30pm-1.30am.
SUNDAY
The Precinct Triple Bonus Points Sundays, 10.30am.
Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 1pm.
Young Aus Hotel Scott Foden, 2-5pm.
Tannum Sands Hotel Chris Schick, 1-4pm.
The Lord Alfred Brisbane Amelia & The Grizzly, 1-5pm
Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 7.30pm.
TUESDAY
Lightbox Trivia Night, 7-9pm.
Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum Tuesday Art Play, 10.30-11.15am.
The Precinct Taco Tuesday, 11.30am.
WEDNESDAY
The Precinct Cheap Pizza Day, 11.30am-8.30pm.
Harvey Road Tavern Trivia night, 7pm.
Library Square Live at Library Square, 11.30am.