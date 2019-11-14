Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WHAT’S ON: Live music and entertainment around Gladstone this week.
WHAT’S ON: Live music and entertainment around Gladstone this week.
News

GIG GUIDE: Live music, entertainment this week

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Nov 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TODAY

Crow Street Creative Life drawing session, 6pm.

Rocky Glen Kazbah Karaoke, 8pm.

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 1pm.

TOMORROW

Crow Street Creative Youth Board Games, 3.30pm.

Harvey Road Tavern Hall Vs. Gallen/ ALF vs. NRL, 6pm

The Precinct Music Bingo Fridays, 7pm.

Rocky Glen Phineas Q Live, 8.30pm.

Yaralla Sports Club Live Music feat. Brett Loretz, 8pm

Tannum Sands Hotel Toga Party and DJB, 9pm-1am.

Commercial Hotel Biloela Bryan Williams, 9pm-1am.

Dicey’s Bar and Grill8Ball Aitken, 7pm.

Yaralla Sports Club Live Music feat. Chris Bax, 8pm.

Rocky Glen Dan Miller Live, 8.30pm.

The Precinct Abby Skye and The Batman Live, 8.30pm.

Harvey Road Tavern The ACDC Story, 8pm.

Tannum Sands Hotel Redthorn, 9pm-1am.

Maraboon Tavern Jason Rigby 9pm-12am.

Blackwater Hotel Bryan Williams, 9.30pm-1.30am.
SUNDAY

The Precinct Triple Bonus Points Sundays, 10.30am.

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 1pm.

Young Aus Hotel Scott Foden, 2-5pm.

Tannum Sands Hotel Chris Schick, 1-4pm.

The Lord Alfred Brisbane Amelia & The Grizzly, 1-5pm

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 7.30pm.

TUESDAY

Lightbox Trivia Night, 7-9pm.

Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum Tuesday Art Play, 10.30-11.15am.

The Precinct Taco Tuesday, 11.30am.

WEDNESDAY

The Precinct Cheap Pizza Day, 11.30am-8.30pm.

Harvey Road Tavern Trivia night, 7pm.

Library Square Live at Library Square, 11.30am.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HORROR VIDEO: Attempted rape at East Shores recorded by 17yo

        premium_icon HORROR VIDEO: Attempted rape at East Shores recorded by 17yo

        News FAMILY of a Gladstone teen charged with attempted rape were in court when police played mobile phone footage taken during the alleged offending.

        HAVE YOUR SAY: Report on port’s future released

        premium_icon HAVE YOUR SAY: Report on port’s future released

        News A REPORT which identifies areas for future development around the Port of Gladstone...

        Man grows field of marijuana crops to treat anxiety

        premium_icon Man grows field of marijuana crops to treat anxiety

        News Sad circumstances led a Gladstone man to self-medicate his anxiety

        Crafty fundraiser for fires

        premium_icon Crafty fundraiser for fires

        News Community gets behind young girl who wanted to help those affected by the bush...