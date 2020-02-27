Menu
Crow Street Creative's Food and Music Fest, Saturday 30 March 2019.
News

GIG GUIDE: Entertainment, live music in the region

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
27th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TODAY

Rocky Glen Kazbah Karoake, 8.30pm

Harvey Road Tavern Texas hold ‘em poker, registration 6pm for 7pm start

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am and 1pm

Young Aus Hotel Free pool and pool competition,

6-6.30pm

Rocky Glen Pool competition, entry 6pm for 7pm start

TOMORROW

Boy Espresso Bar Brushes and Brews, 7-9pm

Rocky Glen Hotel Velocity live on stage, 8.30-late

Tannum Sands Hotel DJB, 9pm-1am

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 7.30pm

Diggers Arms Hotel Karaoke, 7.30pm

Young Aus Hotel Raffles jackpot 6pm

The Precinct Jayd McKenzie Live Friday, 8pm-late

Mieplace Niteclub Breeze Gladstone End of Summer Party, 9pm-late

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am and 7.30pm

SATURDAY

Dicey’s Bar and Grill Leap Year Party, 5pm

Crow Street Crow Street Food and Music Fest, 6-9pm

Harvey Road Tavern Motown II Millennia show, starts 8pm

Rocky Glen Hotel Velocity Race Day After Party, 4.30pm

Tannum Sands Hotel Leeroy Trump & The Unwanted Sons of Donald, 9pm-1am

The Club Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, 6pm rego, 7pm start

Queens Hotel Karaoke, 8pm

Yaralla Sports Club Live music feat. Josh Harris, 8pm

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo from 1pm

SUNDAY

Tannum Sands Hotel Rule 34, 1-4pm

Gladstone Yacht Club Sunday tunes with Jason O’Hara, 3-6pm

Young Aus Hotel Chris Bax, 2-5pm

Central Lane Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, registration 12pm for 1pm start

Queens Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, registration 12pm for 1pm start

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo from 1pm and 7.30pm

Yaralla Sports Club Wolves Football Club Bingo, 1pm and 7.30pm

Young Aus Hotel Raffle, 12pm, Open Mic in the beer garden 2pm, $8 meal lunch and dinner

Rocky Glen Pool competition, entry 1pm for 2pm start

MONDAY

Central Lane Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, registration from 6pm for 7pm start

BITS Bowls Club Bingo, 7.30pm

TUESDAY

Harvey Road Tavern Texas hold ‘em poker, registration from 6pm for 7pm start

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am and 7.30pm

Tannum Sands Hotel Trivia with Einstein Jackpot, 7pm

WEDNESDAY

Young Aus Hotel Trivia, cash and prize giveaways, 7pm

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am and 7.30pm

Tannum Sands Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, 6pm rego, 7pm start

gig guide gladstone weekly guide
