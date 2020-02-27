GIG GUIDE: Entertainment, live music in the region
TODAY
Rocky Glen Kazbah Karoake, 8.30pm
Harvey Road Tavern Texas hold ‘em poker, registration 6pm for 7pm start
Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am and 1pm
Young Aus Hotel Free pool and pool competition,
6-6.30pm
Rocky Glen Pool competition, entry 6pm for 7pm start
TOMORROW
Boy Espresso Bar Brushes and Brews, 7-9pm
Rocky Glen Hotel Velocity live on stage, 8.30-late
Tannum Sands Hotel DJB, 9pm-1am
Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 7.30pm
Diggers Arms Hotel Karaoke, 7.30pm
Young Aus Hotel Raffles jackpot 6pm
The Precinct Jayd McKenzie Live Friday, 8pm-late
Mieplace Niteclub Breeze Gladstone End of Summer Party, 9pm-late
Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am and 7.30pm
SATURDAY
Dicey’s Bar and Grill Leap Year Party, 5pm
Crow Street Crow Street Food and Music Fest, 6-9pm
Harvey Road Tavern Motown II Millennia show, starts 8pm
Rocky Glen Hotel Velocity Race Day After Party, 4.30pm
Tannum Sands Hotel Leeroy Trump & The Unwanted Sons of Donald, 9pm-1am
The Club Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, 6pm rego, 7pm start
Queens Hotel Karaoke, 8pm
Yaralla Sports Club Live music feat. Josh Harris, 8pm
Yaralla Sports Club Bingo from 1pm
SUNDAY
Tannum Sands Hotel Rule 34, 1-4pm
Gladstone Yacht Club Sunday tunes with Jason O’Hara, 3-6pm
Young Aus Hotel Chris Bax, 2-5pm
Central Lane Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, registration 12pm for 1pm start
Queens Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, registration 12pm for 1pm start
Yaralla Sports Club Bingo from 1pm and 7.30pm
Yaralla Sports Club Wolves Football Club Bingo, 1pm and 7.30pm
Young Aus Hotel Raffle, 12pm, Open Mic in the beer garden 2pm, $8 meal lunch and dinner
Rocky Glen Pool competition, entry 1pm for 2pm start
MONDAY
Central Lane Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, registration from 6pm for 7pm start
BITS Bowls Club Bingo, 7.30pm
TUESDAY
Harvey Road Tavern Texas hold ‘em poker, registration from 6pm for 7pm start
Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am and 7.30pm
Tannum Sands Hotel Trivia with Einstein Jackpot, 7pm
WEDNESDAY
Young Aus Hotel Trivia, cash and prize giveaways, 7pm
Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am and 7.30pm
Tannum Sands Hotel Texas hold ‘em poker, 6pm rego, 7pm start