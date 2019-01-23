Gift from the heart will be helping hearts

FROM THE HEART: Back Row (L-R) Jenna Aylmer Port Curtis Rotary, Lee Knott, Layton McLean GPC Apprentice Diesel Fitter, Greg Seeds GPC Learning and Development Officer. Front Row (L-R) Rhiannon Matheson-Peut, Peter Caughey GPC Maint Superintendent, and Cooper Wilson GPC 3rd year Electrical apprentice.

The gift of new exercise equipment from two big hearted groups touched the hearts of staff in the Gladstone Hospital's Cardio Rehabilitation Unit.

Exercise physiologist Rhiannon Matheson-Peut said the donation from Port Curtis Rotary and the Gladstone Ports Corporation apprentices will make a big difference in patient's recoveries.

"Some of our equipment was pretty old and we didn't have the funds to replace them," she said.

"The new equipment will be used every day."

A Rotary Port Curtis Club member organised the donation which included a weight bench, upper body pedal exerciser, boxing gloves, medicine balls and dumbells.

Jenna Aylmer from Port Curtis Rotary said it was by chance the group were made aware of the unit's needs.

"We found out when one of our members had to use their services," she said.

"Their misfortune turned out to be a great thing for the community."

Rotary member and GPC Learning and Development Officer Greg Seeds approached the apprentice team to help co-fund the new equipment.

Fourth year diesel fitting apprentice Layton McLean said the group were happy to co-sponsor half the $1000 donation.

"We raise money every year for Movember through sausage sizzles and holding raffles at work," he said.

Physio Lee Knott said the Sportscene team gave them a good discount and set up the machines.

"It's greatly appreciated and it's made our patients, and our lives, so much easier having the right equipment," she said.

The team assists 24 patients each week with eight new patients arriving each week, and they have some good advice to avoid heart problems.

"Walk for 30 minutes a day and incorporate some hills and stairs," Ms Matheson-Peut said.

"East Shores is perfect."