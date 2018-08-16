Menu
Kramer and Newman from Seinfeld episode 'The Bottle Deposit'.
GIDDY UP: Learn about Gladstone's container refund scheme

MATT HARRIS
by
16th Aug 2018 4:30 AM

GLADSTONE residents and community groups have an opportunity to learn more about the Queensland Government's container refund scheme at an information session tonight.

The state-wide scheme, effective from November 1, will give people an incentive to collect and return containers for recycling, in exchange for a refund payment. Queenslanders will be able to return eligible empty drink containers between 150ml and 3L in size and receive a 10 cent refund via a container refund point.

A series of container refund points will be established across the state which will collect eligible empty containers in exchange for the payment of a refund.

Container Exchange, in collaboration with Boomerang Alliance, will be running the community forum to provide information about how people can get involved.

A list of eligible beverages for the Queensland Container Refund Scheme can be found here.

The forum will cover:

  • How does the Container Refund Scheme work?
  • What is a Donation Point, and how does it operate?
  • How can my community group participate in the scheme?
  • Question and answer session.

 

INFO SESSION DETAILS

WHEN: 5-6.30pm tonight

WHERE: Oaks Grand, 79 Goondoon St

COST: Free

Register your interest at www.eventbrite.com.au by searching 'CRS Information Sessions'.

