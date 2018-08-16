GIDDY UP: Learn about Gladstone's container refund scheme

Kramer and Newman from Seinfeld episode 'The Bottle Deposit'.

GLADSTONE residents and community groups have an opportunity to learn more about the Queensland Government's container refund scheme at an information session tonight.

The state-wide scheme, effective from November 1, will give people an incentive to collect and return containers for recycling, in exchange for a refund payment. Queenslanders will be able to return eligible empty drink containers between 150ml and 3L in size and receive a 10 cent refund via a container refund point.

A series of container refund points will be established across the state which will collect eligible empty containers in exchange for the payment of a refund.

Container Exchange, in collaboration with Boomerang Alliance, will be running the community forum to provide information about how people can get involved.

A list of eligible beverages for the Queensland Container Refund Scheme can be found here.

The forum will cover:

How does the Container Refund Scheme work?

What is a Donation Point, and how does it operate?

How can my community group participate in the scheme?

Question and answer session.

INFO SESSION DETAILS

WHEN: 5-6.30pm tonight

WHERE: Oaks Grand, 79 Goondoon St

COST: Free

Register your interest at www.eventbrite.com.au by searching 'CRS Information Sessions'.