Gibson trailer leaves fans ‘speechless’
A trailer for Mel Gibson's new movie has dropped and it has left people "speechless".
In Fatman, Gibson plays a gritty Santa Claus who is being hunted by a hit man hired by a disgruntled child after he receives a lump of coal in his Christmas stocking.
Yes, it's … a lot.
The premise of the film is so bonkers that some people on social media were left questioning if it's actually a real film or a joke trailer.
The film, which also stars Walton Goggins and Marianne Jean-Baptiste, is set to be released next month.
Here's a taste of the reactions online:
• Before 2020 I'd say this wasn't real.
• This looks so horribly good, that it's gonna be relegated to "cult classic".
• Okay, who in the boardroom said "Christmas needs a gritty reboot"?
• I literally thought this was a Funny or Die trailer
• Never ever EVER EVVVEERRRR be afraid to pitch your wacky idea because if this can get made, anything can get made.
• Rarely I am rendered speechless, but here we are
• I don't know what demented mind came up with this, but I like it!
• I can't tell if this is a horror movie, a comedy, or a combination of the two.
have watched this trailer 15 times and still cannot believe it's real. nothing can prepare you for the moment you realize what the movie's about https://t.co/k5i2tlBbWM— Claire McNear (@clairemcnear) October 8, 2020
The boyfriend's reaction when I showed him the Fatman trailer: "I think I'm going to go on with my life as if that never existed."— Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) October 8, 2020
I...— The LargeHuman (@MeatheadMilitia) October 8, 2020
Just watched the "Fatman" trailer...
...and...
I'm at a loss for words.
It's been said, but I truly can't believe that FATMAN trailer is real. Like, someone pitched "Okay, so it's Santa, but he's a grizzled mercenary called out of retirement for one last job," with Mel Gibson starring, and then someone else said, "Sure." The mind reels!— 𝔖𝔠𝔬𝔱𝔱 ℜ𝔲𝔰𝔰𝔢𝔩𝔩 🏝 (@pscottrussell) October 8, 2020
