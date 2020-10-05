Giant Kookaburra hits the road again

THE owner of the Giant Kookaburra reached out to the Gladstone region, seeking expressions of interest to host the attraction on its upcoming tour.

Dr Farvardin Daliri and his team will hit the road later this week and travel to Queensland regional centres including Woorabinda, Rolleston and Emerald.

CPL Gladstone stopped by to visit the Giant Laughing Kookaburra.

Although the Giant Kookaburra does not have a scheduled stop over in Gladstone on its tour, Dr Daliri did not rule out stopping in the Port City.

“If we get an expression of interest from a school, nursing home or council we feel compelled to stop in there and entertain people,” he said.

“We could either stop over on the way up or the way back, we would like people to reach out and we are very interested in visiting you.”

Dr Daliri said his latest tour, which will coincide with Mental Health Week from October 10 to 18, was very important to him.

Gladstone Region Councillor Desley O'Grady welcomed the Giant Laughing Kookaburra to Gladstone.

“We were contacted by the Central Highlands Regional Mental Health and Wellbeing Hub and asked to travel out to rural centres and visit the people there,” he said.

“They are missing out a lot on the social events due to the impact of COVID-19, which has seen a drop in visitors to the towns.

“I will host a session on mindfulness in Rolleston and visit schools in six or seven towns.”

Dr Daliri said the Giant Kookaburra resonates with people because we need to laugh and feel joy after the hard times we have been through due to COVID-19.

The Giant Laughing Kookaburra proved the ultimate photo opportunity for Gladstone residents this morning at Memorial Park.

“The tour after this one there will also be a Giant Cockatoo so the Giant Kookaburra can be paired up and they can go together all around Queensland,” he said.