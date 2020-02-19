Giant hail, intense rain as storms threaten SE QLD

PARTS of southeast Queensland could this afternoon be pummelled by destructive storms producing giant hail, damaging winds and intense rain.

A thunderstorm warning has been activated for large parts of the state, with the most severe expected in the eastern Darling Downs and Granite Belt this afternoon, and in the southeast tonight.

Destruction caused by a storm that smashed into Sydney overnight. Picture: Steven Saphore

The Bureau of Meteorology warns of the risk of "isolated very dangerous storms".

South Brisbane Storms says there is the potential for supercell storms, with southeast Queensland to be hit by the same weather system that caused freak storms across New South Wales late yesterday.

"All modes of severe weather are possible with storms today, in particular large and possibly damaging hail and potentially destructive wind gusts given the shear in play," the storm chasers declare on their Facebook page.

"A few supercells wouldn't be out of the question either, particularly in areas south and west of Brisbane but at some stage it may be likely that storms will merge into a severe line and move through later this afternoon or evening."