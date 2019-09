Volunteer Marine Rescue is heading out to look at a unmanned vessel off the coast of Mackay

Volunteer Marine Rescue is heading out to look at a unmanned vessel off the coast of Mackay Emma Murray

A GHOST ship has been discovered off the coast of Mackay.

Police received a phone call about the unmanned boat, floating about 15km off the coast, about 11.30am.

Volunteer Marine Rescue is heading out to vessel. A spokesman said the vessel was covered in barnacles and looked like it had been unmanned for some time.

Do you know anything about it? Email news@dailymercury.com.au